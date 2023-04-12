Minister for Sport Clifton Grima accompanied by SportMalta CEO Mark Cutajar and representatives of SportMalta employees this morning paid a visit to the Oncology Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Hospital to show their appreciation and dedication to Puttinu Cares Foundation.

Dr Grima and Cutajar were greeted by young patients, parents and staff at the Rainbow Ward and Puttinu Cares Foundation top officials Rennie Zerafa and Angele Cuschieri.

Minister Grima praised the work of Puttinu Cares Foundation. He added that Malta is a small state but with a big heart and the work that Puttinu Cares is doing taking into account, its complexities is remarkable.

