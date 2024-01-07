SportMalta, the government entity for sport and physical activity is celebrating ten years from its transformation from the then Kunsill Malti għall-Isport.

For this anniversary and to celebrate the achievements of the entity throughout these years, several activities will be organised for its associated sports organisations.

Celebrating Sport in Malta Conference 2024 will open these activities on January 12 and 13 at the Radisson Blu Resort and Spa Golden Sands.

The two-day conference will target different stakeholders and will have high-level local and international speakers.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com