SportMalta will be organising two major events this weekend as part of this year’s European Week of Sport, Rose Marie Mercieca, the event co-ordinator, announced during a news conference on Friday.

The European Week of Sport, held annually during the last week of September, is an initiative by the European Commission aimed at promoting physical activity through sports in all European Union member states.

Recognising the importance of combating sedentary lifestyles, the initiative emphasises the need for regular and active living.

This year’s European Week of Sport focuses on various themes including schools, workplaces, fitness centres, sports organisations, and community engagement through local governments and outdoor activities.

