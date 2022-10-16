On Friday all Maltese and Gozitan schools celebrated the day dedicated to sport, an initiative of Sport Malta together with the European Commission as part of the activities of the European Week of Sport.

Apart from the many primary, middle and secondary schools that organised the activities in their schools, SportMalta held its main activity at the Tal-Qroqq Complex.

More than 500 children of second and third primary classes attended 75 minutes of physical activity presented by the popular actors DanuSan.

The schools of Sliema, San Ġiljan, San Ġwann, Pembroke and Gżira did a number of physical activities and dances and received a message that sport and physical activity are important for a healthy life, from both a physical and mental point of view.

Click here for full story