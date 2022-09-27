During the past weekend, two big activities took place as part of the European Week of Sport 2022.

On Saturday, the BeActive Night took place at the Cottonera Sport Complex, an activity which at the same time was being celebrated within the whole European Union member states and other countries in Europe.

The event had two main themes: inclusivity, and fitness.

In fact, Special Olympics were the centre of various activities that were not only carried out by their young members but also by others. The sports of bocce, table tennis and football were the most popular.

There were also walks from different Local Councils to the complex. In fact, the councils of Kalkara, Senglea, Vittoriosa and Cospicua, with the collaboration of SportMalta organized three-kilometre walks for which the locals attended.

In addition, there was a great fitness activity that had a line-up of different sports including zumba, boogie bounce and capoeira together with exhibitions from various dance schools.

