SportMalta has opened talks with Marsa Sports Club over the latter’s plans to remove one of its clay courts and replace it with a Padel facility.

The Marsa SC Tennis Section (MSC) announced during last month’s Annual General Meeting that it had plans in place to introduce the sport of Padel at its club.

However, the proposal from the MSC administration received a lot of objections from its members who have since written letters of protest and are also considering boycotting the club’s competitions and activities.

MSC’s decision to implement this plan is said to have been taken without consultation with its club members.

