SportMalta launched the 2022 edition of the European Week of Sport during a press conference at the Royal Malta Golf Club in Marsa.

Rose Marie Mercieca the national coordinator for Malta, gave a brief description of the path of this event from its inception.

She said that the European Week of Sport was launched in 2015 to respond to the growing crisis of inactivity.

“Sport and physical activity make a significant contribution to the well-being of European citizens,” Mercieca said.

“Malta’s level of physical activity improved throughout these years but surely not enough. No matter who we are and what we do, even slight increases in regular, physical activity can have a profound impact on our long-term health.

“Sport Malta’s mission statement is to improve awareness on the importance of an active lifestyle has for everyone.”

More details here...