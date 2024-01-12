SportMalta will start to celebrate ten years of hard work towards sport and physical activity during a National Conference ‘Celebrating Sport In Malta 2024’ that will get underway at the Radisson Hotel Golden Bay on Friday morning.

The conference will tackle various subjects that are related directly or indirectly to sport and is open for teachers, coaches, students, prospective teachers, parents of athletes, and sporting organisation to not only listen to high-profile speakers but to also discuss and give advice for the next ten years of the entity.

Among the subjects to be discussed between today and tomorrow are mental well-being, the national strategy of education, green and open spaces for physical activity in the community, support to young athletes, the European Week of Sport and other campaigns and the strategy for the sustainability and legacy of top-level events.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com