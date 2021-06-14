Malta’s preparations for the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe were handed a significant boost after the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport announced that it was granting a record €4.9 million to the ten sports federations that will compete in the biennial Games to be held on the islands.

The funds have been made available by the National Development and Social Fund who signed a Memoranding of Understanding with SportMalta.

Malta were confirmed as hosts of the 2023 GSSE during the 2019 edition held in Montenegro, during which the Maltese Olympic Committee presented the programme of events that will include ten disciplines namely athletics, basketball, tennis, rugby sevens, squash, sailing, swimming, judo, table tennis and shooting.

Mark Cutajar chief executive officer of SportMalta, said that Monday’s announcement was unprecedented in the history of Maltese sport.

