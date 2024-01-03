SportMalta and the Public Broadcasting Services are close to reaching an agreement so that the national television station will be able to broadcast the matches of the Malta waterpolo national team at the European Championship finals in Croatia, the Times of Malta can confirm.

On Tuesday, Karl Izzo, the president of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta showed his anger and disappointment at the PBS officials after they decided not to acquire the TV rights so that they can broadcast Malta’s matches at the continental finals.

PBS’s decision not to transmit the Euro Championship matches, inevitably, sparked furore among the waterpolo enthusiasts in Malta and there have been consistent calls for the national TV station to reverse the decision.

Read story on sport.timesofmalta.com