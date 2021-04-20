SportMalta said on Tuesday it is not responsible for the state of outdoor gyms across the Maltese islands, saying most are under the responsibility of local councils.

The agency was reacting after an online fitness group, Bulletproof, uploaded a video showing many outdoor gyms to be in a poor state. The fitness group said that it received numerous complaints about the state of the “useless, rusty and impractical” machines.

“The open gyms do not fall under the remit of SportMalta but most of them are under the responsibility of the local councils, except for the Ta’ Qali open gym and the open gym in the car park at the Cottonera Sport Complex,” a SportMalta spokesperson said.

The Ta' Qali and Cottonera gyms were recently refurbished and have a mix of cardio machines and other outdoor gym equipment for people of all ages and abilities.

According to SportMalta, 16 open gyms administered by the councils were upgraded in the last few months, with financial assistance by the agency.

The spokesperson said SportMalta will continue to reach out to different local councils in order to create more open-air facilities.

Talks are being been held between the SportMalta CEO, Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Clifton Grima and Bulletproof to explore future collaborations.