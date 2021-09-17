SportMalta will be hosting the European Week of Sport between September 23 and 30, chief executive officer Mark Cutajar announced during a news conference at the Cottonera Sports Complex yesterday.

The European Week of Sport will see SportMalta organising a host of activities to encourage the public to take part in physical activity.

“The European Week of Sport started after the Maltese EU presidency on the government’s insistence that sports funds should be divided by all countries and not only the big ones,” Cutajar said.

“The European Week of Sport here in Malta has grown over the years and according to the Euro barometer the number of people who conduct physical activity is growing which is a good sign but it’s still not enough we need to work more.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta