Around 45 sports clubs across Malta and Gozo are to receive funds to improve their energy efficiency and help them cut their electricity bills, the government said on Saturday.

The sporting clubs, which range from football to judo clubs, will be receiving an average grant of €20,000 each to change floodlights, install energy-efficient air conditioners or heat pump water heaters or make other high-efficiency alterations.

Around €800,000 in grants will be disbursed by the end of this year, with the government estimating that the changes will save around 460 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Energy Minister Michael Farrugia and Sports parliamentary secretary Clifton Grima highlighted details of the scheme during a visit they paid to Mosta football ground, which has changed its lighting system to one which runs on high-efficiency LED bulbs.

Minister Michael Farrugia (second from left) and parliamentary secretary Clifton Grima (right). Photo: DOI/Jeremy Wonnacott