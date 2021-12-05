Maltese Olympic Committee president Julian Pace Bonello believes that the only way athletes can thrive in major sporting events is if authorities continue to invest heavily in local talent and more importantly include sport as an integral part of schools’ curriculum.

Pace Bonello was speaking to the Times of Malta for the first time since he was reconfirmed as president of the Maltese Olympic Committee for a third term.

The MOC chief admitted that the Games of the Small States of Europe, which will be held in Malta in 2023, were one of the major goals of the new administration and said that given the huge financial investment undertaken by the government the pressure was on to reach the pre-set objectives.

“The fact that I was given such a huge support from the federations it inevitably gives me added motivation to complete my last term as president successfully,” Pace Bonello said.

