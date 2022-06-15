If you've been looking for a platform with an online casino, poker room and a sportsbook with amazing features, look no further than Sports Interaction!. Launched in 1997, this site has risen through the ranks to be one of the best online gambling platforms in Canada.

It's more great news for Canadian players and gamblers in neighbouring environs as Sports Interaction recently launched its casino. Sports interaction casino comes with several bonuses and offers that will excite your gambling experience.

The site is fully licensed and regulated by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission in Canada, so you can be sure that it upholds fair play. Here are the other amazing features of this new casino.

Online casino games

Hardly would you visit Sports Interaction casino without finding your desired game. The platform features over 500 games of different categories in its game library. The games are supplied by notable providers, including Ash Gaming, Playtech, iSoftBet, and 1×2Games. Some of the games you will find available on this site include Blackjack, American roulette, European roulette, crap, baccarat, video poker and many more. Sports Interaction also offers live casino games with real dealers.

Casino bonuses

Bonuses and promotions are other features you will find in abundance on Sports Interaction site. The popular offers you will find available are:

Signup bonus: Sports Interaction offers a welcome bonus for new users that equals 100 percent of their first deposits. Newcomers also enjoy free spins after placing a certain number of deposits.

Cash back bonus: This bonus gives you a percentage of the money you lose from gambling on the site.

Loyalty bonus: The operator offers these bonuses to consistent players. Your points start counting the moment you place your first bet.

Refer a friend bonus: This is an icing on the cake bonus in the sense that gamblers get an additional benefit of free spins for inviting other players to the casino.

Deposit and withdrawal

Sports Interaction offers a variety of deposit and withdrawal options that players can choose from, with fast processing times. These modes of deposit are secured. The available deposit and withdrawal options include:

Deposit Options: Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, Instadebit, Interac, Muchbetter, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, eCheck

Withdrawal Options: Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, Instadebit, Interac, Muchbetter, ecoPayz

Customer support

One of the things that make Sports Interaction casino stand out is the 24/7 customer support it offers. Customers can contact the casino through phone calls, live chat and email. The site also features a FAQ section where you will see answers to frequently asked questions related to creating and running an account on the casino.

There is no doubt about it, Sports Interaction is here to stay, and with its online casino addition, the platform is guaranteed to be a market leader in the coming months. What makes this platform more interesting is that with a single account, you will be able to access the sportsbook and casino and their exceptional offers.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.