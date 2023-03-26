The doctrine of restraint of trade in sports could potentially emerge from either a contract or a sports federation’s rules.

Essentially, this doctrine refers to situations whereby a particular term in a sportsperson’s (athlete or coaching staff) contract or a rule in the statute of a federation places certain restrictions on that individual’s ability to participate in their respective sport.

Such restriction could be interpreted by a disciplinary body or court of law as being unenforceable and subsequently deemed to be an unlawful restraint of trade.

This doctrine has been upheld by a court of law as far back as 1978, when a UK court ruled that the rules imposed by the International Cricket Council prohibiting cricket players from taking part in test matches that were organised by a rival cricket body went further than was necessary to protect its own legitimate interests and were therefore unenforceable, resulting in such rules being deemed to be an unreasonable restraint of trade.

