Athletics Malta president Andy Grech made a passionate appeal to the government to give its green light on the governing body’s proposals of turning the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa into a high-performance centre as it’s a perfect opportunity to help Maltese athletes succeed on the international scene.
The project entails turning the Marsa Stadium into a facility that will house among others wet and dry rehabilitation facilities, a sports science centre, physiotherapy areas, and a state-of-the-art weightlifting room among others.
