Malta national coach Devis Mangia is encouraging Maltese clubs to be more brave and give more opportunities to young players which would guarantee them a more solid future.

Mangia was speaking alongside Fr Hilary Tagliaferro during the latest edition of Sports Talk which discussed the results of the national team and football development in Malta.

The national teams head coach said that when he took the role in January last year one of the main objectives was to lower the average age of the national team players.

“When I accepted the job I didn’t look much at the age of the players but whether a player is able to play for the national, whether he is 30-years-old or 17,” Mangia said.

