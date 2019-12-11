Readers of the magazine Auto Bild Sportscars chose the 375kW (510hp) strong top version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio as the winner of the category "SUV/Import". A total of 110 candidates in ten classes participated in the competition

Actually, this SUV is a sports car. At least that is what the readers of the magazine Auto Bild Sportscars are thinking. They chose the 375kW (510hp) strong Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio as the 'Sportscar of the Year 2019' (issue 01/20 of December 13). The top model of this model won the SUV/Import category.

"The acceptance of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio in the exclusive circle of 'Sportscars of the Year' impressively demonstrates the high status of our SUV among sports car fans," said Cristina Mauri, brand marketing manager Alfa Romeo and Jeep.

"After all, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is not only one of the most powerful vehicles in the segment, but also a real sports car thanks to its driving dynamics and agility."

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has a V6 biturbo petrol engine with 2.9 litres capacity, whose high performance is optimally and safely brought to the road by the four-wheel drive AlfaTM Q4. The excellent traction provided allows an acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in only 3.8 seconds, the top speed is 283 km/h. The four-wheel drive AlfaTM Q4 is the ideal and safe way to get to the road. The standard equipment of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio also includes the limited slip differential with active torque distribution in the rear axle (AlfaTM Active Torque Vectoring), the AlfaTM Chassis Domain Control, a unique central vehicle 'intelligence' created by Alfa Romeo to handle all the electronic devices that intervene on the car's behaviour harmoniously and in real time.

The readers of Auto Bild Sportscars could choose between 110 current models in ten competition categories when voting for the 'Sportscars of the Year'.