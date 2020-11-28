Sportsmen who have battled a gambling problem can use their traumatic experiences to educate and help fellow professionals struggling with the same affliction.

That is the message from Michelle Evans, head of communications and well-being at the Professional Footballers’ Association Scotland, who says the problem appears to be growing.

Evans bases this judgement on the number of players who have approached her for help in the past year, adding that it is difficult to get a grip on overall numbers as many cases go under the radar.

Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams, who struggled with alcoholism, believes gambling in the game is now a bigger problem than drinking.

“Gambling has been an issue even stretching back to my playing days,” said Adams, who founded the Sporting Chance Clinic to help athletes suffering from addictions.

“But it seems to be the biggest issue now, more than alcohol.”

