Porsche is appealing to purists by adding the option of a seven-speed manual transmission to the 911 Carrera S and 4S.

Already available in the North American market, the manual is coming to Europe as a no-cost option that replaces the existing eight-speed PDK automatic.

The gearbox option is only available with the Sport Chrono package, which adds dynamic engine mounts, steering wheel-mounted drive mode selection, and a Sport Plus drive mode among other extras. It also adds an auto blip feature to manual-equipped models to help achieve the perfect downshift.

Porsche says the manual Carrera S can go from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 4.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 191mph (307 km/h). It weighs 1,480kg, which is 45kg lighter than PDK-equipped models.

The manual transmission has been added to the range as part of a raft of new model year equipment changes, such as a more advanced cruise control system for PDK models, a nose lift feature that remembers where extra ground clearance is required to automatically adjust in the future, and lighter glass that also reduces unwanted outside noises.

A new leather package, first introduced to the Turbo S, is now optionally available for Carrera models. It includes quilted seat centre panels, quilted door panels, and extra leather throughout.