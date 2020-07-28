The BOV Club bus has started doing the rounds colouring the Maltese roads. If you spot it, make sure you stop and snap a photo of it.

Bank of Valletta has launched its Spot, Snap and Win Competition. Anyone who spots the BOV Club bus is invited to take a photo of the bus, like the @BOVOfficial Facebook page and send the photo of the bus via private message through this page. Five photos will be randomly selected from all those received, and these five winners will each receive a €100 voucher from Eurosport Malta.

The Spot, Snap and Win competition will run until October 3.

The competition forms part of the BOV Club campaign 2020, a package bursting with benefits, freebies and gifts specifically designed for students embarking on post-secondary or tertiary education.

Terms and conditions of the competition may be found on www.bov.com/content/ bov-club-bus-facebook-competition.

Joining BOV Club is free. Students embarking on post-secondary or tertiary education and who are not yet members can simply fill in this form https://www.bov.com/Assistants/learn-more-about-bov-club, call on 2131 2020 or send an e-mail to bovclub@bov.com to set up an appointment with one of the BOV Club ambassadors.

This year, new BOV Club members will get a €50 cash gift deposited directly into their new BOV eAccount which can be managed online anytime, anywhere and comes with a higher interest rate than a normal savings account. Students who are already members do not need to renew their application.

This offer is valid until October 31 and the first stipend has to be credited to a Bank of Valletta account by January 31, 2021. More information and terms and conditions are available on https://www.bov.com/content/bov-club-benefits.