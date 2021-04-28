Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek says he wants to bring back the “glory” to Arsenal as he plans to test the resolve of the club’s American billionaire owner Stan Kroenke with a takeover bid.

Kroenke, through his Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) business, has been the Gunners’ majority shareholder for a decade and took full control of the club by buying out Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov’s stake in 2018.

Arsenal’s performances on the pitch have declined markedly during the Kroenke reign.

The London club have not won a Premier League title since 2003/04 and are set to miss out on a top-four finish in the English top flight for a fifth consecutive season.

