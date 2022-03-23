Known as the Sliema district, the tenth electoral division is a traditionally Nationalist stronghold with five seats up for grabs.

PN sources say the party hopes to snatch a fourth seat from this district but Labour is putting up a good fight and expects to elect at least two candidates.

In 2017, the PN elected Robert Arrigo, Karl Gouder and Marlene Farrugia, with Karol Aquilina elected later in a casual election.

However, while Farrugia had been elected on the PN ticket, she was not part of the PN’s parliamentary group, having formed part of a now-defunct coalition between the Nationalists and Partit Demokratiku.

With PD not contesting this election, the PN will be hoping to secure its grip here.

What to look out for

The PN’s incumbents include Arrigo, a familiar name who held senior positions in the PN’s party structures during Adrian Delia’s leadership.

Gouder, a former mayor of St Julian’s, is another familiar face, as is Aquilina, who has been at the forefront of the fight for justice for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The PN’s ballot sheet includes some other familiar names.

Criminal defence lawyer Joe Giglio is contesting this district and pundits will be keeping a close eye on the first-timer that some believe is leadership material.

Sources say Giglio is expected to “trawl” a large body of PN votes.

Mark Anthony Sammut has unsuccessfully contested elections in the past. Today, he is the president of the PN’s general council, its highest internal organ.

St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg is also popular with his own constituency and will be hoping to make it to the house for the first time.

The PN is also fielding progressive candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici and the 18-year-old head of the PN’s youth wing, Eve Borg Bonello, the youngest candidate in the election.

The Labour Party, on the other hand, has incumbents in Evarist Bartolo and Michael Falzon, both members of the current cabinet with a decades-long electoral experience. Falzon is himself the PL’s go-to expert on all matters related to elections and he polls strongly for Labour here.

Clifton Grima, currently education minister, is also contesting this district and is expected to do well.

Among the newcomers on the PL’s ticket, insiders say Rebecca Buttigieg is the one to watch. She has been canvassing her hometown of Gżira hard and party sources say she stands a fair chance, giving Bartolo a run for his money.

The main issues

According to surveys drawn up by the two main political parties, district 10 voters are fed up with construction and over development and feel their district needs some upkeep.

The general state of the district is constantly raised in surveys and sources say that a lack of parking is also a sore point.

Turning to national issues of concern, traditional Nationalist voters here flag corruption as their leading concern.

Those who vote Labour meanwhile have concerns over the rising cost of living as well as the large number of foreign nationals living in this district.

Ultimately, however, it is the state of their locality which voters here seem to prioritise, with issues such as a lack of open green spaces also featuring on their list of complaints.

The candidates

Labour Party

Jo Etienne Abela

Evarist Bartolo

Felix Busuttil Galea

Rebecca Buttigieg

Michael Falzon

Clifton Grima

Damian Spiteri

Dario Vella

Nationalist Party

Karol Aquilina

Robert Arrigo

Graziella Attard Previ

Graham Bencini

Eve Borg Bonello

Albert Buttigieg

Joe Giglio

Karl Gouder

Emma Portelli Bonnici

Mark Anthony Sammut

ADPD

Melissa Bagley

Anthony Buttigieg

Mina Tolu

VOLT

Thomas ‘Kass’ Mallia

ABBA

Ivan Grech Mintoff

Matthew Grech

Sammy Farrugia

Partit Popolari

Alexander D’Agata

Paul Salomone

Independent

Arnold Cassola