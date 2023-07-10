The Gabriel Caruana Foundation’s SPRING Artistic Programme 2022-2024 is hosting its first collective exhibition at The Mill, Birkirkara.

The exhibition, entitled Beneath the Surface, features new works by Samuel Ciantar, Sarah Chircop and Isaac Warrington and will run until July 28.

Beneath the Surface is conceptually developed and curated by co-creative director and curator Elyse Tonna.

Tonna explains that “collectively and separately, the artists have unfolded different meanings and associations to the acts of resistance, resilience and rebellion. Within the exhibition, the surface takes on a metaphorical meaning and transforms itself into an opportunity for investigation across various happenings, most often beyond our control.”

The SPRING Programme of Emerging Artists by the Gabriel Caruana Foundation is a tailor-made artistic programme which adapts to the opportunities, challenges and needs of artists who are seeking to progress, develop or challenge their practice in different ways.

In the 2022-2024 programme, the artists have been challenged to respond and critically reflect on a series of keywords which are either in line or otherwise challenge their conceptual interests, ultimately unfolding in a process of artistic creation and discussion leading up to the development of the work.

The SPRING Artistic Programme is managed by co-creative director and programme manager Raffaella Zammit.

The exhibition runs until July 28 at The Mill – Art, Culture and Crafts Centre, Birkirkara. More information about the foundation’s artistic programming can be found at gabrielcaruanafoundation. org/events/.

The SPRING Artistic Programme for Emerging Artists by the Gabriel Caruana Foundation is supported by Arts Council Malta.