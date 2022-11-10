Adrian Buckle, the man behind the now defunct Unifaun Theatre Productions, is back in the producer’s seat with Spring Awakening, which opened last Friday as part of the Spazju Kreattiv season. The final three performances are taking place this weekend.

The play was originally written by Frank Wedekind in 1891 and set in 19th-century rural Germany. It has been adapted to contemporary Malta by Brad Birch, is directed by top UK director James Grieve and stars an ensemble of up-and-coming actors led by Jamie Busuttil Griffin, with Pia Zammit and Paul Portelli taking on the adult roles.

Audiences may be more familiar with the musical version of Spring Awakening, yet, Buckle, always one to buck the trend, is presenting a straight adaptation of the play.

Jamie Busuttil Griffin

“I’ve always wanted to produce Spring Awakening,” he says.

“However, the issues the young people face in the story as originally written arise through a lack of information. With the internet nowadays not only is that impossible but it’s also not believable. So I asked my good friend, Brad Birch if he’d be interested in rewriting the play for a contemporary audience. He jumped at the chance and suggested that his friend, James Grieve direct the piece. James is a sensational director and has directed lots of new, contemporary British plays. I am elated to have them both on board.”

The play features a group of youngsters as they come of age, discover sex and battle with their studies, all while putting their friendships to the test – and offering a surprisingly mature outlook on modern life and the world around them. It also tackles several age-old issues that remain just as relevant today as they were 100 years ago.

Pia Zammit and Hannah Gatt

“This is more than a rewrite of the original piece,” Buckle says.

“Brad has pretty much written a new play, taking the essence of Wedekind’s work and giving it a modern, relatable twist.”

With Unifaun, Buckle had a reputation for offering audiences no-holds-barred, ‘in-yer-face’ theatre that, without fail, provoked active discussion among theatregoers. Spring Awakening is no different, as proven by the reaction to the show’s opening weekend.

“The play asks some very important questions, as all good theatre should,” Buckle notes.

“I just hope that audiences – both young people, who will relate to the protagonists, as well as older ones, who I’m sure will recognise an earlier version of themselves – enjoy the play and connect with it emotionally on some level. I want them to discuss it at bars and restaurants and in their cars and homes for days to come. This is what makes the performances so special and, ultimately, what keeps theatre alive.”

Spring Awakening is produced by Adrian Buckle in collaboration with the Malta Drama Centre. It is suitable for audiences aged 14+. The second weekend of performances will take place on November 11 to 13 at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. Click here to book tickets and for more information. This project is supported by the Malta Arts Fund.

Gianluca Mifsud and Richard Siauciulis