The spring edition of the Malta Artisan Markets is taking place as part of St Edward’s College Spring Fête on Sunday, May 1.

Various local artisans will be showcasing their wares at the college’s school grounds in Vittoriosa. These include original artworks, ethnic fashion, award-winning jewellery designs, home décor and seasonal treats. A number of new artisans will be taking part.

Visitors may enjoy family-friendly activities such as pony rides, scavenger hunts, (soft) sword fights, archery, races and tug-of-war battles.

A variety of food and drink stalls and a supervised children’s area will also be available.

The market will be open from 10am to 4pm. Entrance is free and the event is pet-friendly. For updated news, visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or the market’s Facebook page.