Din l-Art Ħelwa will hold a Spring fair this Sunday at the historic Msida Bastion Garden and Cemetery.

The garden, overlooking Marsamxett Harbour and Fort Manoel, will be open from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be activities for families, especially for children with a bouncy castle and face painting between noon and 2 p.m. There will be a display of medieval sword fighting between 9.30 and 11.30. Stalls will be selling books, plants, bric-a-brac and light refreshments, while guided tours in English will be given.

Entrance is against a donation of €2, while children under 12 are free of charge. All proceeds go towards the maintenance of the garden and its historic monuments.