The number of inspections carried out during the ongoing spring hunting season was at the same level as last year, the Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said in parliament on Monday.

In his address, Camilleri noted that this year members of the Armed Forces were brought in to help during patrols and inspections related to the spring hunting season.

He added that in 2020 there were fewer licenced hunters on the ground because those aged 65 and over, and vulnerable people, were forbidden to go out in line with the pandemic restrictions.

RELATED STORIES Thousands of turtle doves shot illegally, says Birdlife

His comments followed concerns by wildlife activists that abuses would spike because of limited resources to enforce the laws.

“The number of inspections with respect to the number of licenced hunters was the same as last year, as well as the number of offences,” he said.

One of the injured birds that wildlife activists Birdlife says was shot illegally by hunters this season. Photo: Birdlife

The Home Affairs Minister also referred to enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions, saying that over 21,300 inspections were carried out on those in mandatory quarantine and 73 fines issued.

Moreover, 165 fines have been issued on breaches to social distancing regulations, which bans groups of more than three people.

Camilleri also expressed satisfaction that fears of a spike in certain crimes had not materialised. He noted that prompt police action taken on armed robberies of food delivery drivers had served as a deterrent against this form of crime.

He made the remarks during the opening address of a debate on a minor amendment to the Police Act. Under this proposal, appeals from decisions handed down by the Independent Police Complaints Board will be heard by the Public Service Commission.