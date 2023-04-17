A court has turned down a request by a conservation group to stop the spring hunting season for turtle dove.

Judge Giovanni Grixti revoked the injunction he had provisionally upheld, thus greenlighting the spring hunting season for quail and turtle dove.

Birdlife had filed an application for a warrant of prohibitory injunction on April 3 against the Environment Minister, the Gozo Minister, their Permanent Secretaries and the State Advocate.

The NGO said it had filed the application, signed by lawyers Claire Bonello and Martin Farrugia, because the turtle dove is considered a vulnerable species by the EU.

This decision by the court means that the government can now issue a legal notice setting out the length of the hunting season.

Previously, the hunters' federation (FKNK) said the Ornis Committee, the government’s consultative committee on hunting, had voted in favour of the proposal it put forward to recommend that the government allows turtle dove and quail hunting this spring.

The recommendation was to allow quail hunting from April 10 to 30 and Turtle Dove hunting from April 17 to 30, both days included, starting two hours before sunrise to midday.

More to follow