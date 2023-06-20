May’s above-average rainfall, together with April's 28.6mm of precipitation failed to fully compensate for March's paltry 3mm, with the season failing to reach the rainfall quota for spring, the Meteorological Office said.

Spring was punctuated by three thundery days and 14 rainy days as unstable weather resulting from low-pressure systems persisted well into May.

While May had the rainiest days, April accounted for spring’s wettest day, which fell early in the month when 17.8mm of rainfall was registered, almost equal to a typical April’s worth of rain.

RELATED STORIES Summer starts on cue as temperatures set to rise to 34°C

While March and April were considerably sunnier than their respective climate norms, May’s 236.8 hours of sunshine made for a much gloomier spring month than expected.

This can be partly explained by the month’s mean cloud cover, which stood at 4 oktas rather than the norm of 3 oktas.

While the weather in May was rather unseasonal, the season’s highest air temperature - 27.3°C - was reached during this month.

On the other hand, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in March at 7.9°C. A look at the mean temperatures for each of the three meteorological spring months shows that March was warmer than the norm, while April was cooler and May maintained an average air temperature that was in line with the norm.

As spring wore on, the sea began to get warmer, with the average sea surface temperature gaining 2.2°C between March and May to reach 18.4°C during the latter.

May’s average sea surface temperature aligned with the monthly climate norm, while March and April surpassed their respective norms.

Throughout the season, the Meteorological Office issued 43 wind warnings, 20 of them in May.

May was, in fact, much windier than the norm, maintaining an average wind speed of 10.1 knots rather than the expected 8.8 knots. May’s strongest gust was recorded 13 days into the month, blowing at 43 knots from the southeast.