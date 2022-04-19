After being cancelled for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Spring Temple Fair is making a comeback next weekend with a special edition to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malta and China.

The day-long festival, being held at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija, will feature various colourful and cultural activities for all the family with the aim to stimulate curiosity and interest in Chinese culture.

The festival will open with a typical Chinese dragon dance performed by a Maltese team. Other performances on the main stage will include traditional Chinese dance, music, martial arts, Taiji and a clown show.

The garden area will offer cultural experience spaces and workshops. Through the Chinese calligraphy and painting workshops, participants will discover about Chinese philosophy, learn to write the most popu­lar Chinese characters and create artworks to take home.

Music lovers will have the opportunity to learn about traditional Chinese music instruments such as the Guqin (a plucked seven-string musical instrument) and Erhu (a two-stringed bowed musical instrument), and learn about the history and importance of traditional Chinese music.

Visitors will also be able to learn how to make lanterns and many other crafts during the traditional Chinese handicraft workshop.

A ‘cultural street’ will host 10 stands promoting Chinese cultural services and goods, while Chinese and Maltese food counters will be set up in the picnic area.

Children will also find many play and scientific activities through a collaboration with Esplora.

The Spring Temple Fair, jointly organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta and the Santa Luċija local council, will be held on Sunday, April 24, from 10am to 4pm with free admission and subject to COVID-19 safety measures. For more information, visit the website of the China Cultural Centre in Malta at https://cccmalta.org/en/.