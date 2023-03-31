Spring arrives early in Malta, and with it a fierce competition is set in motion. From millimetres above the soil to lofty two-metre heights, wild plants advertise their wares in a dazzling flower variety of shapes, sizes, colours and tricks.

As marketing strategies go, wild flowers top the list of ingenuity in their solutions to that all-time challenge of beating the competition.

Fast and furious

In our dry Mediterranean climate, spring hardly lasts a month, making the window of opportunity very narrow for our wild annuals that must complete their life cycle before the mercury climbs and dries the life out of them.

To most people, wild plants are “ħaxix ħażin” (weeds). As our lives move increasingly indoors, we become more and more attuned to straight lines, hard outlines and gleaming floors.

Our children‘s constant exposure to urban environments at school and at home slowly but surely grow a lifelong prejudice against wild nature, as they follow our lead into a sanitised world where we raze our wild plants and till our soil until all is uniform and we are placated.

Spring is a great time to strengthen your children’s bond with nature through the wonders of our wild flowers. You will easily find them growing on disturbed ground at roadsides, in fallow fields, even in unbuilt plots.

A herbaceous annual doesn’t spend time and effort giving itself woody stems or branches like trees do. Rather, it lives fast and furious, growing its leafy greenness while the winter rain lasts, flowering as the weather warms up, and in a last gasp, giving birth to the seeds that will germinate next autumn.

Looks easy, right? But behind the neat life cycle we are so familiar with lurks a bag of tricks and treats.

Desirée Falzon is a naturalist and field teacher with BirdLife Malta.

A flower beetle gorges on the pollen of a Hoary Rock Rose. Photo: Desirée Falzon