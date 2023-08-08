South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard was left out of their 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup due to a calf injury, it was announced on Tuesday.

Centre Lukhanyo Am (knee injury) and lock Lood de Jager (chest illness) were other notable absentees for the September 8-October 28 global showpiece event.

However, after the squad was announced at a Johannesburg TV studio, a press release said Pollard, Am and De Jager would be on stand by in case of injury or illness.

Better news for World Cup holders the Springboks is the inclusion of captain and flanker Siya Kolisi, who is expected to play again this month after recovering from a serious knee injury.

