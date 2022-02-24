Carla Scicluna (Pembroke), dominated the 60m women sprint in 7.67s, clinching top spot at the Winter Championships held at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa.

Scicluna, who last year represented Malta at the Tokyo Olympics, will be increasing her international exposure at the World Indoor Championships in Serbia in a month’s time. Among the men, Luke Bezzina won a tightly-fought race with young up-and-coming speedster Beppe Grillo in 7.06s and 7.08s respectively.

Another highlight of the event was Nicolai Bonello (La Salle)’s spectacular pole vault jump, setting a new national record at 4.35m.

