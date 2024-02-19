The first part of the Athletics season came to an end this weekend as Athletics Malta hosted its Winter Championships at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Stadium in Marsa.

Graham Pellegrini notched another national record in the Winter Championships winning a high-adrenaline 300m final in 33.15 seconds, with the Pembroke athlete edging Omar El Aida Chaffey (Żurrieq), who came in second in 33.93, and Luke Bezzina (Pembroke) who clocked 34.66.

El Aida Chaffey had his moment of glory striking gold in the 60m sprint, clocking 6.82s, a mere 0.03 ahead of Beppe Grillo, El Aida Chaffey’s twin brother Jacob in third place.

A notable performance in this race was recorded by Lyon Falzon, whose 7.20s timing earned him fourth place and an Under 18 category record.

