Tottenham avoided an embarrassing FA Cup exit at the hands of third-tier Morecambe on Sunday as Liverpool were forced to come from behind to beat lowly Shrewsbury.

West Ham beat Leeds 2-0 in the day’s only third-round match featuring two Premier League teams while Wolves saw off Championship side Sheffield United 3-0.

Spurs needed a late flurry of goals from Harry Winks and substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane to spare their blushes and beat League One club Morecambe 3-1.

