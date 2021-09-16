To its detractors it is a third-rate tournament, far from the glamorous elite level of European football, but the inaugural Europa Conference League which kicks off this week has plenty going for it.

Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho’s Roma are the star attractions in what is the brand new third tier of continental competition.

That maybe doesn’t make it sound great, but beyond them this is an opportunity for clubs from some of the continent’s smaller countries to play more matches, earn more money and get more exposure.

