Tottenham announced on Tuesday they are introducing fan representation on the board after the European Super League debacle, apologising “unreservedly” for not consulting supporters over the divisive project.

Spurs were one of six English clubs involved in the failed breakaway league but were heavily criticised and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) has called for the resignation of the executive board.

The club said they would set up a “club advisory panel” following a similar initiative by Chelsea.

“We have all learnt lessons from recent events and have reviewed fan engagement as a priority,” Spurs said in a statement.

