Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident Son Heung-min will be fit for the World Cup after the South Korean forward had surgery for a serious facial injury.

The Spurs star sustained a fracture around his left eye during their 2-1 win at Marseille last week when he collided with Chancel Mbemba.

The South Korean skipper and talisman had surgery on Friday and is in a race to be fit for the Qatar World Cup, which starts on November 20.

“I sent him a message yesterday after the surgery and Sonny was really, really disappointed for this situation,” Conte told reporters after Son missed Spurs’ 2-1 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

“But I hope for him he will recover very well and play in the World Cup.

