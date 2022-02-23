Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has said star forward Harry Kane will be fit to face Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The England captain was hit on the back during a superb two-goal effort in a stunning 3-2 win at Manchester City last weekend that saw the reigning champions’ lead at the top of the table cut to six points.

Conte, during a pre-match news conference on Tuesday, joked Kane would play at Burnley’s Turf Moor ground even if he had one leg.

