Antonio Conte has called on Premier League owners and executives to speak up rather than leave managers to face the media alone when trouble strikes their clubs.

The Tottenham boss has come under fire from frustrated fans during a difficult spell that threatens to derail his side’s bid to finish in the top four.

Beaten 2-0 by north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, fifth-placed Tottenham are five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who also have a game in hand in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham face a trip to champions Manchester City on Thursday, with another defeat certain to turn up the heat on Conte.

Asked if it would help if other senior figures from the club, including chairman Daniel Levy, spoke to the press, Conte said: “In England, there is a bad habit that there is only the coach to speak and to explain.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...