Jose Mourinho brushed aside suggestions that he would be on a revenge mission when he takes his Tottenham side to Manchester United on Sunday.

One of his first matches in charge of Spurs was a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford last December, but the Portuguese said he had no “bad feelings” towards his former club.

“What’s that? Revenge? I won so many times at Old Trafford as Man United coach and as an opponent coach,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“Revenge for what? Nobody treated me badly there, everyone was so nice to me, I don’t have enemies there, I don’t have bad feelings. Revenge for what? It’s just a football match I want to win.”

