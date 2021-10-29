Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Friday he is relaxed about the long-term future of Dele Alli, who is again finding it tough to break into the first team.

The England international, who was frozen out last season under previous Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, was unable to make a nine-man bench for the midweek League Cup win at Burnley.

Fellow midfielder Harry Winks has also barely featured under Nuno, who took charge of the London club ahead of this season.

Winks, 25, has been outspoken about his desire for regular action while Alli, also 25, is unlikely to allow another season to be wasted, meaning the January transfer window could be a potential way out for both players.

