Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed “world-class” Son Heung-min after the South Korea star capped a hectic week by inspiring his club’s dramatic 2-1 win against Brighton on Saturday.

Postecoglou’s side were seconds away from being held to a frustrating draw in north London until Son rode to the rescue.

His superb cross provided Brennan Johnson with the chance to fire home in the fourth-minute of stoppage-time.

It was a welcome boost for Son after he jetted back from the Asian Cup this week following South Korea’s shock semi-final defeat against Jordan.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com