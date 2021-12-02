Son Heung-min helped Tottenham get back on track as the South Korean’s first Premier League goal since October sealed a 2-0 win against Brentford on Thursday.

Antonio Conte’s side were last in action seven days ago for an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against Slovenian minnows NS Mura in the Europa Conference League.

Rocked by that chastening loss, Conte this week admitted the Tottenham job was “the biggest challenge for me. The club, in the last years, has been slipping”.

