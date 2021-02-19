Jose Mourinho still believes Tottenham Hotspur can finish in the top four of the Premier League despite a poor run that has sent them tumbling down the table.

Spurs have slipped from top to ninth after a run of just three wins in the past 12 games, meaning they are now outsiders to secure Champions League qualification.

Mourinho’s men visit West Ham on Sunday — they are six points behind the fifth-placed Hammers with a game in hand.

“It’s very premature to think about the table,” said the Spurs manager. “People still have matches in hand. In our case, we played already two matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City.

“There are other teams that didn’t even play a second game against one of the top teams.

“We have one match in hand. I know already that because Southampton has to play the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in the same week as we should play them, we’re not going to play that match.”

Mourinho said Spurs, who play City in the League Cup final in April, would fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

