Tottenham’s Europa Conference League clash with Rennes on Thursday has been postponed following a severe coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte revealed earlier on Wednesday that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

It had appeared UEFA would insist on the Rennes match going ahead in north London if Tottenham had the minimum number of 13 players available, but the rapid spread of the virus forced a change of plan.

