Jose Mourinho said Tottenham’s dressing room is divided by “selfish” players and agents who have their own relationships with the press.

Mourinho was speaking after a vital win in the chase for a top-four Premier League finish.

Spurs responded to an embarrassing Europa League exit at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb with a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane.

Captain Hugo Lloris had strongly criticised the underlying culture at the club in a stinging interview following Thursday’s loss in Croatia, pointing the finger at fringe players who were not fully committed.

