Antonio Conte is set to return to the bench for Wednesday’s decisive Champions League showdown against AC Milan but persistent questions over the Italian’s future risk overshadowing the rest of the season.

Conte has missed the past four games as he recovered from gallbladder surgery in Italy with his assistant, Cristian Stellini, taking the reins.

During his time away, Tottenham have shown the frustrating inconsistency that has blighted the club since the Italian took the reins in November 2021.

A pair of 2-0 wins against West Ham and Chelsea suggested Spurs were on course to clinch a top-four place in the Premier League.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt